Scans Reveal Quad Strain For Scott Pendlebury

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury will miss "the next couple of games" with a slight quad strain.

Pendlebury said on Collingwood's social media platforms that he felt a slight nick in his quad in the warm-up against West Coast yesterday, with the decision made for him to not play.

"There's just a little strain there," he said.

"I think we made the right call not to play."

It comes after Eddie McGuire told Triple M's Hot Breakfast on Monday morning that Pendlebury was also struggling with a tight back.