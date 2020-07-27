Scans Reveal Quad Strain For Scott Pendlebury

"We made the right call."

Article heading image for Scans Reveal Quad Strain For Scott Pendlebury

Image: Getty

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury will miss "the next couple of games" with a slight quad strain.

Pendlebury said on Collingwood's social media platforms that he felt a slight nick in his quad in the warm-up against West Coast yesterday, with the decision made for him to not play.

"There's just a little strain there," he said.

"I think we made the right call not to play."

It comes after Eddie McGuire told Triple M's Hot Breakfast on Monday morning that Pendlebury was also struggling with a tight back.

Triple M Footy Newsroom

27 July 2020

Article by:

Triple M Footy Newsroom

AFL
Collingwood Magpies
Listen Live!
AFL
Collingwood Magpies
AFL
Collingwood Magpies
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs