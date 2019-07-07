Beach erosion affecting Gold Coast beaches

Gold Coast holiday makers are being warned to stay away from any sand cliffs created by beach erosion over the last week.

The sand is unstable and could collapse on top of anyone underneath.

Scarping of up to 2 metres has occurred at Narrowneck, further down the coast a metre of sand has been eroded away at Burleigh Heads by the gale force winds and swells of up to 6 metres across the weekend.

Acting Mayor CAMERON CALDWELL says the sand that's been lost will be replenished through the dredging and pumping program later this year.