School Closed Following Nearby Fatal Shooting In Southwest Brisbane

A man has been fatally wounded, a school has been closed and a gunman remains on the run, following a shooting incident in Brisbane southwest overnight.

Police were called to a property opposite Corinda State School on Cliveden Ave in Corinda about 3.25am to find a man shot in the front yard.

The man is yet to be identified with detectives unsure if he lived at the address where the fatal shooting occurred.

A crime scene has been established by the Corinda State School drop off zone.

Both the public school and the nearby Eden Academy childcare centre will be closed on Tuesday morning until further notice.

With parents advised to allow extra time to get their children to school safely, as the crime scene is expected to remain in place past 9am.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Policelink or call 131 444, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

