SCHOOL CLOSURES: See the Full List of NSW Public Schools Non Operational on Monday
A Spokesperson for the New South Wales Department of Education has confirmed the following school closures for Monday 11 November 2019.
- Barkers Vale Public School
- Baryulgil Public School
- Beechwood Public School
- Bellbrook Public School
- Ben Lomond Public School
- Bobin Public School
- Cascade Environmental Education Centre
- Coolongolook Public School
- Coopernook Public School
- Coutts Crossing Public School
- Deepwater Public School
- Dundurrabin Public School
- Elands Public School
- Emmaville Central School
- Glenreagh Public School
- Hallidays Point Public School
- Hannam Vale Public School
- Harrington Public School
- Heron's Creek Public School
- Huntington Public School
- Johns River Public School
- Lansdowne Public School
- Long Flat Public School
- Lowanna Public School
- Manning Gardens Public School
- Mingoola Public School
- Mitchells Island Public School
- Moorland Public School
- Mount George Public School
- Nabiac Public School
- Nana Glen Public School
- Nymboida Public School
- Old Bar Public School
- Oxley Island Public School
- Pacific Palms Public School
- Rollands Plains Upper Public School
- Telegraph Point Public School
- Tinonee Public School
- Ulong Public School
- Upper Lansdowne Public School
- Willawarrin Public School
- Wingham Brush Public School
- Wingham Public School
- Wytaliba Public School
- Yarrowitch Public School