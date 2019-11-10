SCHOOL CLOSURES: See the Full List of NSW Public Schools Non Operational on Monday

A Spokesperson for the New South Wales Department of Education has confirmed the following school closures for Monday 11 November 2019.

  • Barkers Vale Public School
  • Baryulgil Public School
  • Beechwood Public School
  • Bellbrook Public School
  • Ben Lomond Public School
  • Bobin Public School
  • Cascade Environmental Education Centre
  • Coolongolook Public School
  • Coopernook Public School
  • Coutts Crossing Public School
  • Deepwater Public School
  • Dundurrabin Public School
  • Elands Public School
  • Emmaville Central School
  • Glenreagh Public School
  • Hallidays Point Public School
  • Hannam Vale Public School
  • Harrington Public School
  • Heron's Creek Public School
  • Huntington Public School
  • Johns River Public School
  • Lansdowne Public School
  • Long Flat Public School
  • Lowanna Public School
  • Manning Gardens Public School
  • Mingoola Public School
  • Mitchells Island Public School
  • Moorland Public School
  • Mount George Public School
  • Nabiac Public School
  • Nana Glen Public School
  • Nymboida Public School
  • Old Bar Public School
  • Oxley Island Public School
  • Pacific Palms Public School
  • Rollands Plains Upper Public School
  • Telegraph Point Public School
  • Tinonee Public School
  • Ulong Public School
  • Upper Lansdowne Public School
  • Willawarrin Public School
  • Wingham Brush Public School
  • Wingham Public School
  • Wytaliba Public School
  • Yarrowitch Public School

