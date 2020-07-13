School Cracks Down On Mobile Phone Use

Mackay Christian College have a policy that alot of parents and community member agree with. If a student is found to be using the phone it is confiscated and returned at the end of the day. In some circumstances, a parent can arrange to pick it up. Principal Barclie Gallogray says "We are an iPad school, students have access to anything they need online through their iPad. There isn't a need to have phones out". 

 

Victoria and Tavia told us how young their kids were when they got their mobile phones. 

 

