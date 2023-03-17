School Evacuated During Fire In Sydney’s Southwest

A primary school at Wiley Park in Sydney's Southwest has been evacuated while fire crews are battling a house fire on a nearby street.

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) responded to multiple Triple Zero calls reporting the fire of a two-storey home in Alice Street at around 12:30PM today.

They have sent seven fire trucks to tackle the fire with 371 students and 42 staff evacuated safely.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from the air and sides as the house roof and a side wall collapsed.

There were no injuries in response to the fire, however, paramedics assessed and treated a 20-year-old woman at the scene for stress and breathing difficulties.

FRNSW said the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof. They have contacted engineers to evaluate the stability of the house.

One south-bound lane of King Georges Road has been closed for evacuations and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

