School Holiday Activities To Keep The Kids Busy!

Bluewater Lagoon open from 9-5pm. The kids will love the newly-renovated children’s play area. Free

Greenmount Homestead is open Monday to Friday 9-1pm and the last Sunday of the month 9am-1pm. Take a step back in time and educate the kids on the history of Mackay and the Pioneer Valley. Greenmount Homestead has more than 20,000 historical items on display. $7 for adults, $3 for kids.

The Mackay ARC is the newest world-class sports facility in Mackay. Cool down and splash around or use the athletic facilities in Ooralea. The ARC is open from 5:30am to 7pm. It’s $5 for adults, $3 for kids

Sarina Sugar Shed tours happen 7 days a week. On the tour you get to see mini sugar processing & distilling equipment and learn the whole process. Then at the end the kids can get fairy floss or ice cream while you get some of the best rum you’ll ever taste in your life. Tours are at 9:30am, 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm.

Tuesday April 6

Easter-themed craft at Walkerston library from 10-11am. It’s free, but you must book beforehand

Sarina Youth Centre has the mountain bike program running today at Rowallan Park from 10-2pm. Lunch is included.

Wednesday April 7

Artspace Mackay have their kids holiday workshop today and tomorrow. You can choose which session either 10-midday or 1-3pm. It’s designed for kids aged 8-12. Go to Eventbrite and book, just look for Artspace Mackay.

Easter-themed craft at Gordon White Library in Mount Pleasant from 10:30 to 11:30am. It’s free, but you must book beforehand

There’s rock art painting sessions at the Mackay Botanic Gardens. Sessions are 2-245pm or 3-3:45pm. The kids can paint up a bunch of rocks at the meeting room opposite the café. It’s $5 per child.

The Malachi Cup kicks off today at the Sarina junior rugby league grounds. It’s on today and tomorrow from 10-4pm.

Thursday April 8

Easter-themed craft at Dudley Denny Library in the Mackay City Centre from 10:30 to 11:30am. It’s free, but you must book beforehand

Bedtime stories at Gordon White Library tonight from 5-6pm for kids 0-8 years of age. It’s free but book beforehand.

Easter-themed craft at Sarina Library from 10:00 to 11:00am. It’s free, but you must book beforehand.

The movie matinee at Dudley Denny City Library is Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs. It’s on from 2-4pm. Another free event but book beforehand.