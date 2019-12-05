Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium School Holiday Camps!
December 2019 - January 2020
These school holidays Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium Terrigal will be hosting several different School Holiday Camps. Focusing on various aspects of skill and development designed to improve your game.
December Camps
For ages 5 to 17, two day camps (8am-4pm), $90 per child, includes morning tea, lunch and a full day of activities. Focusing on shooting, finishing, skills, development, ball handling & fundamentals.
Camp 1 - Thursday 12th & Friday 13th December 2019
Camp 2 - Monday 16th & Tuesday 17th December 2019
January Camps
For ages 5 to 7, with sessions including morning tea and lunch. Full day camp, 8am-4pm, $50 per child per session. Half day camp, 8am-12pm, $35 per child per session.
Shooting & Finishing Camp - Monday 6th January
Skills & Development Camp - Friday 10th January
Domestic Camp - Tuesday 14th January
Ball Handling & Fundamentals Camp - Thursday 16th January
3 On 3 & Multi Sports Camp - Monday 20th January
Click here to find out more & to book!
What: Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium, School Holiday Camps
When: 12th December - 20th January
Where: Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium, Terrigal
Something You Might Have Missed!
Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!
App Store OR Google Play
8 hours ago
Article by:
Abby Hopkins