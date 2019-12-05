These school holidays Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium Terrigal will be hosting several different School Holiday Camps. Focusing on various aspects of skill and development designed to improve your game.⁠

⁠



December Camps

For ages 5 to 17, two day camps (8am-4pm), $90 per child, includes morning tea, lunch and a full day of activities. Focusing on shooting, finishing, skills, development, ball handling & fundamentals.

Camp 1 - Thursday 12th & Friday 13th December 2019

Camp 2 - Monday 16th & Tuesday 17th December 2019

January Camps

For ages 5 to 7, with sessions including morning tea and lunch. Full day camp, 8am-4pm, $50 per child per session. Half day camp, 8am-12pm, $35 per child per session.

Shooting & Finishing Camp - Monday 6th January

Skills & Development Camp - Friday 10th January

Domestic Camp - Tuesday 14th January

Ball Handling & Fundamentals Camp - Thursday 16th January

3 On 3 & Multi Sports Camp - Monday 20th January

Click here to find out more & to book!

What: Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium, School Holiday Camps

When: 12th December - 20th January

Where: Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium, Terrigal

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play