Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium School Holiday Camps!

December 2019 - January 2020

Article heading image for Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium School Holiday Camps!

These school holidays Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium Terrigal will be hosting several different School Holiday Camps. Focusing on various aspects of skill and development designed to improve your game.⁠

December Camps

For ages 5 to 17, two day camps (8am-4pm), $90 per child, includes morning tea, lunch and a full day of activities. Focusing on shooting, finishing, skills, development, ball handling & fundamentals.

Camp 1 - Thursday 12th & Friday 13th December 2019

Camp 2 - Monday 16th & Tuesday 17th December 2019

 

January Camps

For ages 5 to 7, with sessions including morning tea and lunch. Full day camp, 8am-4pm, $50 per child per session. Half day camp, 8am-12pm, $35 per child per session.

Shooting & Finishing Camp - Monday 6th January

Skills & Development Camp - Friday 10th January

Domestic Camp - Tuesday 14th January

Ball Handling & Fundamentals Camp - Thursday 16th January

3 On 3 & Multi Sports Camp - Monday 20th January

 Click here to find out more & to book!

 

What: Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium, School Holiday Camps

When: 12th December - 20th January

Where: Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium, Terrigal

 

Abby Hopkins

8 hours ago

