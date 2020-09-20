School Holidays Activities For Mackay & Whitsundays

Rumble on the Reef 2020

Daily, until 26/09/2020

Australias Largest Skateboarding Festival based at the premier skatepark 'The Sugar Bowl' in Mackay region. Internationals Pros, Learn to Skate, masters championships, bowl and street contests. The Australian Championships of skateboarding for 2020. New aspects include BMX, Wakeboarding and Hydrofoil Pro tour.

School Holiday Program 10am to 2pm.

Provided by:Sarina Youth Centre

Event runs from10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, until 1/10/2020

Due to Covid19 we are now only allowed 6 Young People at time in the centre. Must register via calling us on 4961 9278 or email us on [email protected]. Check out our Facebook Page for updates.

Active in the City Mackay

Provided by:Balance Minder

Event runs from5:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Weekly on Monday, until 28/06/2021

Augmented Reality Dinosaur Adventure – Caneland Central

All the way through the holidays the kids can download an app for the free Dinosaur Adventure and throughout the centre can immerse themselves watching the antics of the prehistoric animals as they come to life on their phones

They also have Workshops for kids:

Week 1 Workshops:

Monday: Clay sculptures. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm

Tuesday: Printmaking session. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm

Tuesday: Sewing, homework wallet. 9.30am - 12.00pm

Tuesday: Sewing, funky pencil case. 1.30pm - 3.00pm

Wednesday: Watercolour session. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm

Thursday: Sock puppets. 9.30am - 11.30am

Thursday: Painting on ceramics. 12.30pm - 2.30pm

Friday: Drawing session. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm

Aero Jump Trampolines are back too

Bocce with a Buddy

Provided by:Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

Event runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: $5 for hire of bocce set with a $50 cash only deposit

Location: Malta Garden

Enjoy a game of bocce or croquet with a friend on our sand bocce court. Bocce sets are available for hire from Gardens Administration.

Rainforests & Waterfalls tour with Absolute Airlie

Tours start from 8:30am and venture into Conway National Park

Lantern Making Workshops

Lalune Croker is a Mackay based artist with many years of experience working with the Mackay Illuminate festival as tutor and installation artist. She has exhibited widely in Queensland and also works in the medium of ceramics and mural arts. Lalune is conducting lantern making workshops with kids at Kipara Rainforest Retreat from 10:30am