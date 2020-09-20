School Holidays Activities For Mackay & Whitsundays
Rumble on the Reef 2020
Daily, until 26/09/2020
Australias Largest Skateboarding Festival based at the premier skatepark 'The Sugar Bowl' in Mackay region. Internationals Pros, Learn to Skate, masters championships, bowl and street contests. The Australian Championships of skateboarding for 2020. New aspects include BMX, Wakeboarding and Hydrofoil Pro tour.
School Holiday Program 10am to 2pm.
Provided by:Sarina Youth Centre
Event runs from10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Weekly on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, until 1/10/2020
Due to Covid19 we are now only allowed 6 Young People at time in the centre. Must register via calling us on 4961 9278 or email us on [email protected]. Check out our Facebook Page for updates.
Active in the City Mackay
Provided by:Balance Minder
Event runs from5:30 PM to 6:00 PM
Weekly on Monday, until 28/06/2021
Augmented Reality Dinosaur Adventure – Caneland Central
All the way through the holidays the kids can download an app for the free Dinosaur Adventure and throughout the centre can immerse themselves watching the antics of the prehistoric animals as they come to life on their phones
They also have Workshops for kids:
Week 1 Workshops:
Monday: Clay sculptures. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm
Tuesday: Printmaking session. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm
Tuesday: Sewing, homework wallet. 9.30am - 12.00pm
Tuesday: Sewing, funky pencil case. 1.30pm - 3.00pm
Wednesday: Watercolour session. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm
Thursday: Sock puppets. 9.30am - 11.30am
Thursday: Painting on ceramics. 12.30pm - 2.30pm
Friday: Drawing session. 9.30am - 11.00am & 11.00am - 12.30pm
Aero Jump Trampolines are back too
Bocce with a Buddy
Provided by:Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens
Event runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Cost: $5 for hire of bocce set with a $50 cash only deposit
Location: Malta Garden
Enjoy a game of bocce or croquet with a friend on our sand bocce court. Bocce sets are available for hire from Gardens Administration.
Rainforests & Waterfalls tour with Absolute Airlie
Tours start from 8:30am and venture into Conway National Park
Lantern Making Workshops
Lalune Croker is a Mackay based artist with many years of experience working with the Mackay Illuminate festival as tutor and installation artist. She has exhibited widely in Queensland and also works in the medium of ceramics and mural arts. Lalune is conducting lantern making workshops with kids at Kipara Rainforest Retreat from 10:30am