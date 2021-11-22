School Leavers To Dance In Designated Pods At Schoolies

Teens have descended on South Australia’s Victor Harbor for a Covid friendly Schoolies event where dancing will only be allowed in “designated pods”.

Despite having 7000 Year 12 graduates in attendance, strict measures will be in place to ensure CovidSafe guidelines are upheld during celebrations.

If teens want to dance, they will need to do so in 1 of 30 different pens set up for the event by Encounter Youth.

The charity’s CEO Nigel Knowles said each of the 50 sqm fenced areas can hold 25 kids and will be patrolled by volunteers.

Speaking to the ABC, City of Victor Harbor Mayor Moira Jenkins said the number of teens attending Schoolies was a cause for concern for some locals.

“The Schoolies Festival has had a Covid health check from SA Health, and this year SA Health and SA Police have given it the go-ahead. We have to remember, it’s been such a tough time for our young people, and if we think about the school leavers graduating this year – they’ve gone through the pinnacle of their school career with Covid. I would be letting down my hair and celebrating the end of school if I was that age as well,” she said.

