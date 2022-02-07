Schools Armed With RATs As Cases Expected To Escalate

Tasmania reported 443 new cases detected over the past 24-hour reporting period, down by 28 from the previous day.

Of Monday's new infections, 107 were reported through positive PCR tests, while 336 cases were detected from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Currently eight people are in hospital specifically for coronavirus, while a further seven patients with Covid are being treated for unrelated conditions and one person is in intensive care.

Most people are using the state's [email protected] management program, with 306 under observation through the remote service, while 4 confirmed cases are under the state's Community Case Management Facility.

The total number of active cases has dropped to 3,359, down by 92 from yesterday's tally.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Public Health Scott McKeown said they are anticipating a jump in positive Covid cases once schools starts back for 2022.

“It is great that we have been able to assist in subsequent phases of the vaccination program including helping families to get their children vaccinated before returning to school”

“We should prepare ourselves for an increase in the number of cases, but it doesn’t mean it will have a significant impact on our health ,system” Mr Kirwan said.

It comes as hundreds of rapid antigen tests have been delivered to schools across the state in preparation for the return of face-to-face learning, along with audits of ventilation and arrangements for outdoor learning where appropriate.

