Schools, Get The RACQ CQ Rescue Chopper To Land On Your School Oval! Register Here

Rescue Chopper Week which runs from October 19th - 25th allows RACQ CQ Rescue to engage directly with schools, community groups and local businesses on the importance of our rescue helicopter and ways that the community can continue to help keep the chopper in the air saving lives.

Every school that registers will have the opportunity to be visited by RACQ CQ Rescue, to hear firsthand about our work across Central and Northern Queensland. One lucky school will win a helicopter landing on their school oval during Rescue Chopper Week, where students will be able to meet the crew and take a closer look at our helicopter. Register HERE 

There also some great ways that the community can also get on board to win prizes. Check out the competition levels and download your competition entry form below for your chance to win.

  • Prep/Kindy - Grade 3: Colour in Huey Colouring Competition

  • Grades 4 - 6: Craft a Clever Tale Storytelling Competition

  • Grades 7 - 12: Highest Fundraising school

  • Business/Community Group: Host a Fundraiser which raises $100 minimum

There are so many ways your school, business or community group can get involved, such as:

  • Holding a “Crazy Hair Day” or “Free Dress Day” in return for a gold coin donation

  • Host a staff morning tea/lunch

  • Choosing a product for the week and donating a percentage of sales to RACQ CQ Rescue

  • Dressing up in blue and yellow colours to show support for your rescue chopper

  • Holding a craft, book, car boot, plant or bake sale

  • Creating a fundraising concept of your own

9 September 2020

