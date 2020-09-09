Schools, Get The RACQ CQ Rescue Chopper To Land On Your School Oval! Register Here
Rescue Chopper Week which runs from October 19th - 25th allows RACQ CQ Rescue to engage directly with schools, community groups and local businesses on the importance of our rescue helicopter and ways that the community can continue to help keep the chopper in the air saving lives.
Every school that registers will have the opportunity to be visited by RACQ CQ Rescue, to hear firsthand about our work across Central and Northern Queensland. One lucky school will win a helicopter landing on their school oval during Rescue Chopper Week, where students will be able to meet the crew and take a closer look at our helicopter. Register HERE
Naomi Noy From The RACQ CQ Rescue Team Explains
There also some great ways that the community can also get on board to win prizes. Check out the competition levels and download your competition entry form below for your chance to win.
Prep/Kindy - Grade 3: Colour in Huey Colouring Competition
Grades 4 - 6: Craft a Clever Tale Storytelling Competition
Grades 7 - 12: Highest Fundraising school
Business/Community Group: Host a Fundraiser which raises $100 minimum
There are so many ways your school, business or community group can get involved, such as:
Holding a “Crazy Hair Day” or “Free Dress Day” in return for a gold coin donation
Host a staff morning tea/lunch
Choosing a product for the week and donating a percentage of sales to RACQ CQ Rescue
Dressing up in blue and yellow colours to show support for your rescue chopper
Holding a craft, book, car boot, plant or bake sale
Creating a fundraising concept of your own