Schools Struggle As Student Numbers Surge Across The Gold Coast

It's been revealed just how under pressure Gold Coast schools have become to deal with our booming population.

New data from Education Queensland acquired by News Corp shows there has been an increase of 800 extra children enrolling across the city, with student numbers growing by more than 40 per cent in the past four years.

It means that 29 of our 65 schools are at least 80 per cent full, while a handful including Pimpama State School, Palm Beach State School and Currumbin State School are above 90 per cent capacity.

The rise comes as more families move to the Gold Coast, in particular the northern suburbs of Coomera and Pimpama.

However Queensland Government claims it has around $240 million in the pipeline to pay for new schools and classrooms over the next two years to help tackle the situation.