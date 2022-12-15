Science Journalist Reveals How We Can Avoid Being Hit By Lightning

As the southern hemisphere enters into the warmer months, our sub-tropical towns and cities are preparing for the inevitable storm season.

But why are we more likely to see thunder and lightning in the warmer seasons? Well, according to Cosmos journalist Clare Kenyon, lightning occurs when rising hot air connects with cold air and causes hail within the clouds. The hail falls, rubbing against smaller charged ice crystals on the way down and collecting negative charge.

These crystals will then congregate at the bottom of the cloud while the positively charged lighter ice crystals collect towards the top creating a massive energy build up.

This build up will eventually release within the cloud or toward the ground creating what we call lightning.

So many questions and myths about the phenomenon of lightning have gone unanswered with many of us avoiding sheltering under trees from lightning storms and fleeing to the safety of our vehicles. But is there any truth to these myths?

Clare Kenyon breaks down the science behind lightning and puts to bed some common myths including whether we are in more danger hiding from lightning under trees, whether we should avoid corded phones during a lightning storm and are we safe from lightening in our cars?

Clare also reveals whether we are more likely to win lotto or be bitten by a shark than to be struck by lightning.

Tune into the full episode of Huh? Science Explained below….