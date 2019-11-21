There are certain moments in history that can leave you awestruck, and this is one of those times.

Scientists at Penn State University in the US have developed a super slippery coating for toilets to help prevent skid marks from sticking around.

According to the team behind the coating (aptly named LESS), it will also cut down the amount of water needed to flush away poo by as much as 90 percent.

It will also help to stop bacteria from building up in your toilet and fight bad odours.

So not only is it good for the environment and hygiene, it's like, super good in limiting time spent scrubbing away your leftovers from your after grog bog.

Win, win and bloody win.

The team are now hoping to get the product out of the lab and into our toilets soon.