Scientists Discover Dinosaur Eating Crocodile Fossil In Queensland

Scientists have discovered a dinosaur eating crocodile from the Cretaceous period in Queensland.

The fossils of a confractosuchus sauroktonos were found and excavated from a sheep station located close to the 95-million-year-old Winton Formation back in 2010.

While examining the fossilised bones, scientists found the remains of another dinosaur inside of the 2.5 metre crocodile.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to researchers, the half-digested remains were that of a juvenile ornithopod.

This is the first-time scientists have uncovered evidence of a crocodile hunting a dinosaur in Australia.

Pieces of the crocodile had been crushed but using X-rays, CT scanning and 10 months of computer processing, scientists were able to create a 3D reconstruction of the crushed bones.

With 35 percent of the crocodile preserved, the head was almost completely intact; however, researchers were unable to formally identify which type of dinosaur had been consumed by the croc.

Researchers were able to determine that it was a juvenile dinosaur weighing approximately 1.7kg.

In a statement, Dr Matt White from the museum leading the research said the crocodile would not usually have sought out the dinosaur as a food source.

"While confractosuchus would not have specialised in eating dinosaurs, it would not have overlooked an easy meal, such as the young ornithopod remains found in its stomach,” he said.

"Given the lack of comparable global specimens, this prehistoric crocodile and its last meal will continue to provide clues to the relationships and behaviours of animals that inhabited Australia millions of years ago."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.