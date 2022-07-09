Scientists Discover Remains Of New Species Of Predatory Dinosaur

Scientists have unearthed the nearly fully formed skull of a new species of Dinosaur in Patagonia, Argentina.

The discovery was made on Thursday in Patagonia with scientists uncovered one of the most fully formed remains of a skull ever excavated.

According to scientists, the new species is called Meraxes gigas and measures approximately 11 to 12 metres long and weighing around four metric tonnes.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Palaeontologist at the University of Minnesota Pete Makovicky told Reuters, the skull of the Meraxes which measures in at over four feet in length, features a number of distinctive bumps and ridges.

"Many of the bones of the face and skull roof were covered with bumps, ridges and furrows, giving it a gnarly appearance like a medieval gargoyle," - Pete Makovicky

The meat-eater is believed to have lived around 90 million years ago in the Cretaceous period and was form the meat-eater lineage ‘therapods’.

The new species was named after the dragons from the Game of Thrones book series “Song of Ice and Fire”.

The Meraxes were believed to have some of the biggest foot claws of all meat eaters and a powerful jaw with a mouth full of six-inch sharp teeth.

While the new species is considered one of the largest meat-eaters alongside the Giganotosaurus, scientists say Meraxes have unusually small arms measuring in at only two feet long.

According to scientists, the small arms supports the theory that most therapods rely heavily on the power of their large skulls to attack pray rather than their small arms.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.