Far-North Paralympic swimmer Grant 'Scooter' Patterson bagged silver in the pool.

The 32-year-old finished second on Tuesday night in the men's 50-metre breaststroke SB2 event in Tokyo.

Grant 'Scooter' Patterson wins silver in Tokyo

This is Scooter’s second medal after taking home a bronze over the weekend in the mens 150m individual medley SM3.

Scooter made mention to the support that Far North Queensland had given him, and that he might be presented with the keys to Cairns upon his return.

“I think I’ll have a set of keys for when I get back. Unlock some naughty doors.”

Scooter’s road to a podium finish has been a journey for over a decade, after he missed out on a medal during the London 2012 Paralympics, and failed to qualify for the Rio 2016 games.

The Cairns resident’s Paralympic journey isn’t over just yet, he will compete in the 50m freestyle S3 on Thursday and 200m freestyle S3 on Friday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.