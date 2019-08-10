Score Reviewers Reportedly Did NOT Review The Wrong Footage

It turns out the score reviewers did NOT look at the wrong footage in a review of a Collingwood goal against Melbourne at the MCG.

The mix up came when Brody Mihocheck's snap on goal was appealed as touched by Melbourne's Angus Brayshaw.

The goal was immediately sent upstairs to be reviewed but viewers noticed that it was footage of an earlier contest being broadcast.

A clip of Jordan Roughead's similar attempt at goal seemed to be reviewed but it has been uncovered the reviewer was not looking at the wrong vision.

"An angle from an earlier contest was shown on the broadcast but this was not used during the review process," according to Fox Footy.

Here is a clip of the footage:

