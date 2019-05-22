Score Yourself Some Free VB This Sunday To Celebrate The "End Of A Long Election Campaign"

You can score yourself a free pot of VB this Sunday.

To celebrate "the end of a long election campaign" the brewery behind Victoria Bitter, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) is shouting some free froths.

In CUB's own words: "The best way to take Australia forward is to work together in the spirit of mateship, and what better way to come together than over a cold beer."

“Australians have celebrated momentous moments with a VB for 165 years and now is the time to put aside our differences and all work together in the spirt of mateship,” VB Marketing Director Chris Maxwell said.

“The pub is the great unifier. The place where white collar, blue collar, Labor or Liberal, young and old can come together, share a beer and build lasting friendships that go beyond our differences.”

You can only score yourself a free pot at participating pubs around the country (about 200 venues across Australia).

You can find out which one of your locals is getting involved here.