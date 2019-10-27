Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce Australian Tour

Hard rock lovers get ready for the tour of the year, Scoprions and Whitesnake are returning to Australia in 2020.

The tour will see the two powerhouse bands tour the east coast of Australia February, kicking off in Melbourne 19th February.

For Sydney-based Scorpions fans it will be the first ever opportunity to experience the pounding guitar riffs and high energy live performance by the band. Meanwhile fans of rockers Whitesnake have had to wait 12 years for the UK based band to make a return visit to our shores.

“As promised…time to come back to Australia! We’re all very much exited to see our fans Down Under in February 2020. Get ready for the bite of Whitesnake and the sting of the Scorpions. We’re gonna rock you like a hurricane!!!! “ Klaus Meine, Scorpions



Tickets will go on sale at 2pm (local time) on Friday, November 1.

Members of the fan clubs for Scorpions and Whitesnake can be among the first to secure tickets during the fan club pre-sale, starting at 12pm (local time) Tuesday October 29.

My Live Nation members can secure tickets during the pre-sale starting at 1pm (local time) on Wednesday October 30.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au



