Scott Darlow Chats His New Single, Sobriety & His Love For Christmas Trees!

This morning on the show, Triple M's Pablo chatted to singer and muscian, Scott Darlow, about his new single, sobriety and, how much he loves Christmas trees!

His new single, Bind The Hands Of Time, was released this month and is his second single of the year, and his co-writer on this song was Diesel!

They spoke about the story behind the song and Scott's decision to give up alcohol.

The chat took a funny turn when they spoke about Christmas trees - the REAL ones! He saw one at the local footy oval and he was blown away! The story behind his love for real Chrissy trees is pretty great.

Missed the chat? Here's what Scott Darlow had to say about his new single, sobriety AND Christmas trees:

