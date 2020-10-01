Scott Darlow Worked With Diesel On His Brand New Single

Mate of Triple M, Scott Darlow has just released a brand new single and he's worked with Aussie music legend Diesel on the new track.

Bind The Hands Of Time is the latest single from Scott Darlow, following up the huge success of his previous single, You Can't See Black In The Dark. Working with Diesel on the songwriting, this new offering is a banging rock song and a reminder of whatever we face, will pass.

Talking to Triple M's Mitch Braund, Scott said the song came from a hard time and how he's turned it around. Listen:





Bind The Hands Of Time by Scott Darlow is out now.

Buy/ stream it here



