Scott Fulton, dad of Zac & son of Immortal Bob, joined Triple M Breakfast on Friday morning the night after Zac's NRL debut for the family's beloved Sea Eagles.

A proud Scott shared the advice he gave Zac ahead of Friday night's blockbuster against the Roosters including IF some of the senior players engaged in the niggle on-field, which did eventuate.

