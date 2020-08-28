Scott Morrison Addresses His Relationship With Dan Andrews

Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and addressed his relationship with Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

LISTEN HERE:

“As far as Dan (Andrews) and I are concerned, we’re both professional politicians and leaders, as you know Eddie, you know us both reasonably well,” the Prime Minister said.

“We’ve got a job to do.

“I’ll keep doing mine and he’ll keep doing his, I’ll support him to do his as we have been in Victoria particularly through this outbreak… I would say to Melburnians, yep, we’re gonna disagree from time to time, we come from different sides of the political fence.

“But we’re both professionals at our jobs, it’s not about whether we sit around and do each other’s hair, it’s about whether we just gonna get on and do the job, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Stay across everything Melbourne with the Hot Breakfast playlist:

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss anything!