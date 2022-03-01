Scott Morrison Addresses Ukraine's Call For Ammunition

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has committed $70m in military aid for Ukraine as requested in their fight against Russia.

The PM confirmed the funding commitment at the national security committee of cabinet meeting, sending financial help to boost Ukraine's chances against conflict.

"We will be committing $50 million USD to support lethal and non-lethal ammunition. The overwhelming majority of that will be in the lethal category,” Morrison explained in Canberra.

"We are talking missiles, ammunition, we are talking supporting them in their defence of their own homeland in Ukraine."

He chose against detailing the intricacies of the operation, removing any opportunity for Russia to counteract the transportation.

"We will be doing that in partnership with NATO. I’m not going to go into the specifics of that because I don’t plan to give the Russian government a heads up of what's coming there," he said.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky turned down an offer from the white house, who offered him a flight out of Kyiv. Morrison decided Australia would assist in the form of ammunition.

The Prime Minister added that Australia is receiving almost 100 travel applications each day from Ukrainians, in an attempt to reach a visa agreement.

Foreign Ministry officials are warning Australians not to travel to Ukraine to join forces.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.