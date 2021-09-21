The Prime Minister has met with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday in a historic meeting.

Mr. Morrison says Australia and the US have agreed the Indo-Pacific remains a global concern.

“We share this view, and that is the Indo-Pacific will be a region that will challenge the world and will determine the future of so many all around the world. Together with the United States, we want to ensure that those in Europe and around the world can join us in focusing on addressing those challenges.”

Scott Morrison and Joe Biden agree the Indo-Pacific is a global concern

The Prime Minister said both leaders were able to explain the new AUKUS alliance to European partners after concerns raised by France over a scrapped submarine deal.

“With our European partners, it was a good opportunity to be able to answer questions and take them through the important announcements that we’ve made, from Australia’s interest over the course of the past week.”

The Prime Minister’s visit to the US has also seen him sign a strategic partnership with Austria.

It will see the European country work with us on EU free trade agreements.

It comes as France has been calling for fellow BLOC members to reconsider the trade agreement after Australia scrapped the deal for French submarines.

The conversation between Australia and the US will continue on Friday during a meeting with Japan and India.

