Scott Morrison Backs Hobart To Host Vacant Fifth Test

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thrown his support behind Hobart taking on the final Ashes test after it was confirmed Perth lost out on the match due to border restrictions.

In one of the biggest question marks lingering over the summer of cricket, with the Perth test losing out on the Australia-England contest, scheduled to start on January 14.

The New South Wales and Victorian governments plan to register their bids to secure an extra test in their state, with the potential for a Melbourne day-night test receiving support for the vacant January 14 slot.

Cricket Australia are yet to confirm or reveal any information about their process of elimination, although Prime Minister Scott Morrison has shown his support for the apple isle.

"I’m in the Tassie camp. I think it would be great to see Tasmania share in this Ashes series," Morrison said.

"The reasons for not going to Perth are well understood. I’m looking forward to the Sydney Test, I’m looking forward to the Adelaide Test, and of course looking forward to the Brisbane Test and the Melbourne Test … and for there to be one in Tassie I think would be great."

"Particularly as there was the Afghanistan Test which obviously didn’t proceed for clear reasons. I know they’ll put on a great show and it’d be great for Tasmania."

