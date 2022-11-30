Scott Morrison Censured In Parliament Over Secret Ministries

Scott Morrison has been censured in Parliament after secretly appointing himself to multiple portfolios during the pandemic.

The former prime minister was censured in the House of Representatives on Wednesday for failing to disclose his self-appointments to cabinet and relevant departments.

The censure motion noted Mr Morrison "fundamentally undermined" the principles of responsible government and his actions were "corrosive of trust in government".

The former PM defended his actions and said he was proud of his achievements and his government.

"My government stood up and faced the abyss of uncertainty that our country looked into.

"I have no intention now of submitting to the political intimidation of this government, using its numbers in this place to impose its retribution on a political opponent," Mr Morrison said.

While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called his predecessor's response to a censure motion as "hubris, arrogance and denial".

"I thought this morning that we would see some contrition - some. A semblance of contrition. We got none of that.

"We got hubris, and we got denial from the former prime minister, who in spite of the fact that when we appointed and there was a range of things that we could have done as a government," he said.

The motion was passed with 86 votes in favour to 50 against.

Labor, the Greens, Bridget Archer, and the entire crossbench voted for the motion, while former home affairs minister Karen Andrews abstained from voting.

The Coalition (including Scott Morrison who did vote) and Katter opposed the vote.

