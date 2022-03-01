Scott Morrison Confirms He Has Contracted COVID

Scott Morrison has tested positive for COVID-19, soon after holding a national security cabinet and press conference.

The Prime Minister confirmed the news on Tuesday evening, saying he returned a positive PCR test after developing a fever.

"I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week," Morrison said in a statement released on Tuesday night.

"While in isolation I will continue to discharge all my responsibilities."

Morrison will spend the week isolating in Sydney, where he was due to attend an event at the Sydney Opera House in support of Australia's Ukrainian community.

"I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including this morning, with all tests returning a negative result," he said.

"I took a further test this evening after developing a fever late today. The test was inconclusive, so I took a PCR test tonight, which returned a positive result late this evening." - Scott Morrison

"Jenny and the girls have thankfully tested negative but will isolate for seven days at home as close contacts."

Morrison said regular duties will be continued, key issues include the floods on the eastern coast, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said he took a rapid test on Wednesday morning after attending Tuesday's National Security meeting.

Dutton said he returned a negative result, saying the Prime Minister will be back on his feet soon.

"I think he's in pretty good spirits and back fully recovered pretty soon," Mr Dutton said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.