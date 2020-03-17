Scott Morrison Declares Historic Level 4 Travel Ban

Scott Morrison has declared an indefinite level 4 travel ban for Australians for the first time in the country's history.

The announcement comes hours after the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade called for Australians overseas who may want to return home to do so sooner rather than later, before more borders were closed as a result of COVID-19.

In a press conference from Canberra, the Prime Minister also reduced the number of people permitted at non-essential gatherings from 500 to 100, although schools, workplaces and public transport are still considered essential.

