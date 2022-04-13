Scott Morrison Heckled By Local During Private Event In Penrith

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has copped another pub heckler, this time at a western Sydney private event overnight.

The self-described 'progressive activist' supposedly made his way into the building, seeking to ask Morrison a question amid his election tour.

The man posted the video to TikTok, where he was seen yelling at the Prime Minister about his response to natural disasters over recent years.

"I'm from the Blue Mountains," the young man said.

As Morrison walked away once noticing he was being filmed, the man was eager to get his question out.

"ScoMo, across the river here, across the Nepean river, people lost their houses," he said.

"People lost their houses and they were burnt," he screamed. "You're a disgrace, you are a disgrace."

After the confrontation, the local resident was escorted out of the Penrith venue by one of Morrison's security guards.

As seen in the video, the confrontation ended with the man being asked by the officer for his ID, undergoing a "background check".

The video was captioned on TikTok: "Help me. I tried asking the PM a question and have been detained."

A spokesperson for Morrison revealed the private event was an opportunity for media to ask questions, saying the man's behaviour was inexcusable.

"There’s plenty of opportunity for respectful democratic participation without heckling and abuse," the spokesperson said.

