Scott Morrison Joins US, UK, Imposes Financial Sanctions On Russia

Australian Prime Minister has listed a string of economic sanctions on Russia, standing in solidarity with its western allies.

It follows sanctions imposed by US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, slapping penalties on the eastern European nation for action taken against Ukraine.

In addition to the financial punishments on banks and identities, Morrison announced a travel ban will be imposed along with sanctions relating to Russian transport, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas and minerals.

The PM warned of "severe costs to Russia's aggression".

"Australians always stand up to bullies."

"And we will be standing up to Russia along with all of our partners.

"These two actions will align us with our key partners the United States and the United Kingdom."

Morrison echoed the sentiment from world leaders, adding that the invasion on Russia has "effectively already begun" after their leader Vladimir Putin deployed troops into breakaway regions.

"Russia is at peak readiness to now complete a full scale invasion of Ukraine and that is likely to occur in the next 24 hours," Morrison said at a Sydney press hearing.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.