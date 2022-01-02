Scott Morrison Monitoring Symptoms Following Exposure To Positive Case

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is currently monitoring potential Covid symptoms after a Covid positive person visited Kirribilli House.

Prime Minister Morrison was holding a press conference at the Sydney location on December 29 when a Covid positive person was found to have attended.

The meeting was called to announce a sudden national cabinet meeting which Chief Medical Health Officer Paul Kelly also attended.

While there were multiple people in attendance, the conference was held outdoors where all attendees were wearing face masks.

In accordance with the current NSW Health requirements, Prime Minister Morrison is not required to self-isolate or to undergo a PCR test.

A spokesperson for Kirribilli House ensured that staff and residents at the property were following NSW Health guidelines.

"As per the NSW Health guidelines, the prime minister was not required to isolate or get tested, and continues to monitor for symptoms," the spokesperson said.

The country’s leaders used the national cabinet meeting to agree on changes to testing and isolation requirements as well as a nationally consistent definition of a close contact.

The meeting was called as the country’s Covid numbers began to soar past previous case number records with Australia now logged as the country with the fastest growth in case numbers in the world.

