Scott Morrison Says Hells Gate Dam Project Will Go Ahead

Scott Morrison has confirmed the Hells Gates Dam project will go ahead, while in Townsville this week.

Visiting the Sunshine State on a pre-election tour, the Prime Minister spoke to Pricey about the highly anticipated project, saying the federal government will fund it 100 per cent. He also spoke about the upcoming election, aged care and defence.

Take a listen:

