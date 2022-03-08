Scott Morrison Set For Hostile Reception In Visit To Flood-Ravaged Lismore

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will declare a national emergency following the catastrophic floods which have ravaged through northern NSW and south east Queensland.

After spending the last seven days in isolation with COVID, Morrison will fly to Lismore - the community most-affected by the devastating deluge - on Wednesday morning.

The federal government received criticism for delayed call-to-action during past disasters, government ministers expect another 'hostile' reception when the PM touches down in the northern rivers region.

Government ministers say the grieving community will not be friendly, in a predicted mirror-image display to the 2019/20 bushfires where locals refused to shake Morrison's hand over lack of support.

The legislative power of a national emergency will allow the Commonwealth to deploy resources, oversee decision making and provide adequate funding.

The Treasurer and other federal leaders have estimated the recovery cost in the billions. In Lismore, the entire town was wiped out forcing 2,000 homes and businesses to be deemed unlivable.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said locals will expectedly be upset upon the arrival of Morrison after a week of heartache, tragedy and loss.

"You’re not going to meet happy people," Mr Joyce told Sky News reporters.

"You’re going to meet people whose lives have been turned upside down, who are scared about their future, who are under immense financial pressure.

"I fully expect people to be incredibly upset. I would be incredibly surprised that people got a happy reception because they’re not happy. They’re not in a happy place. And they want to be heard."

Morrison announced last week a $430m government package for communities impacted by the floods, which the PM said was the first phase of financial support.

Disaster relief payments have also been announced.

