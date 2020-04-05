Scott Pape's Financial Advice For People Who Have Lost Their Jobs

Scott Pape joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to give some advice to people who have recently lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pape outlined what you should prioritise and explained how to deal with the mortgage repayments, banks & utility companies.

LISTEN HERE:

The author of 'The Barefoot Investor' went on to discourage people from resorting to short-term payday lenders due to the excessive interest rates. He revealed that some of them are charging up to 400% interest per annum.

Pape finished by predicting that the economy might take a while to bounce back, but we need to all stick together and we will eventually come out the other side.