Scott Pendlebury Addresses His Contract Situation At Collingwood

Injured Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon ahead of the Pies game against Essendon.

Pendlebury is currently out of contract and was questioned about his situation.

He confirmed that he's only been tabled a one-year offer and is working through negotiations with the club.

Interestingly Pendlebury revealed that he would have to consider rival offers if they tied in a coaching role after his playing days.

"If they want to offer me future coaching gigs, for a couple of years time I'll have a look at it."

