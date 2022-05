Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined the Marty Sheargold show this morning to review a big round of footy.

Pendles said that he believes Fremantle's win over Geelong has them as the No.2 contender for the flag behind the undefeated Demons.

“They look like they are the real deal," Pendlebury said.

“I think Freo are the second seed at the moment.”