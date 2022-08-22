Scott Pendlebury On Alastair Clarkson Turning North Melbourne Into A Destination Club

With Marty Sheargold.

Scott Pendlebury believes Alastair Clarkson's appointment at North Melbourne can turn them into a destination club. 

Pendlebury went on to say that he'd like to join forces with Clarkson once he's finished his playing days. 

“You feel like he’ll make them a destination club,” Pendlebury told the Marty Sheargold Show. 

“I think it’s just the draw of the man.” 

“When I’m finished playing football I’d love to go and experience and work under (him) and see what he does…” 

22 August 2022

