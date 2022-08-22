Scott Pendlebury On Alastair Clarkson Turning North Melbourne Into A Destination Club
With Marty Sheargold.
Scott Pendlebury believes Alastair Clarkson's appointment at North Melbourne can turn them into a destination club.
Pendlebury went on to say that he'd like to join forces with Clarkson once he's finished his playing days.
“You feel like he’ll make them a destination club,” Pendlebury told the Marty Sheargold Show.
“I think it’s just the draw of the man.”
LISTEN HERE:
“When I’m finished playing football I’d love to go and experience and work under (him) and see what he does…”