Scott Pendlebury On Christian Petracca's Fractured Leg

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury joined Marty Sheargold this morning following a massive weekend of footy.

After discussing the Pies tough loss to Geelong, Pendles touched on the injury to Melbourne star Christian Petracca.

It has been revealed that Petracca will try and play the finals series with a hairline fracture in his leg.

Pendles has experienced a very similar injury a few years back and detailed the difficulty of trying to play through it.

“Every step you take you’ll feel someone like sticking a knife in the back of your calf almost.”

LISTEN HERE:

Pendles believes that Petracca can play through the pain, but the big risk is doing further damage and missing a portion of next season as well as the remainder of the finals.

Catch the full chat with Pendles here: