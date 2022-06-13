Scott Pendlebury On Collingwood's Big Queen's Birthday Win Over Melbourne

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury is still undefeated on the Marty Sheargold Show!

The Magpies put together another stunning display at the MCG yesterday, causing a big upset over the reigning premiers on Queen's Birthday.

Pendlebury touched on the Pies rich run of form and the impressive display from Mason Cox.

“It’s not often you see a 7ft guy kick a running goal through 50 from a centre bounce.”

LISTEN HERE:

“That’s four in a row now and we’re building some really nice footy”