Scott Pendlebury On Collingwood's Win & Playing In Front Of 80,000 People

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined the Marty Sheargold Show this morning following another huge win for the Magpies.

The Pies upset the Blues in front of over 80,000 spectators at the MCG yesterday afternoon to keep the Pies in touch with the top 8.

Pendlebury ran us through the final stagers of the game and detailed what it's like to play in front of a monster crowd.

“We knew it was going to be a big game, and it sort of delivered…"

Pendles also discussed the controversy between Sydney & Richmond, the Dockers knocking off the previously undefeated Dees & much more!

