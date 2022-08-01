Scott Pendlebury On Copping The First Fine Of His Career

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury was on the wrong side of the MRO for the first time of his career on Saturday!

After 352 AFL games, Pendles copped a fine for rough conduct against Port Adelaide.

Pendlebury laughed that he might need to rattle the can to get some of his teammates to chip in!

“It’s my first fine ever.”

“I’ll pass the hat around when I get in to training today and see if the boys can chip in”