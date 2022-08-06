Scott Pendlebury On Craig McRae and Collingwood's Culture

Magpies skipper Scott Pendlebury dropped into Dead Set Legends following his side's thrilling 7-point win over the Demons on Friday night.

The superstar Pie provided insight into coach Craig Mcrae's messaging pre-game, after Dees wingman Ed Langdon lit the fuse with his media comments earlier in the week.

"He's just super authentic, Fly.." Pendlebury said.

Pendlebury revealed how McRae's influence has rediscovered a winning culture at the club, and the generosity that trickles down to the playing group.

"You just feel so comfortable and confident. You can see it with how we play, we've got energy and enjoying ourselves - and that's all off the back of our coaching group and Fly."