Scott Pendlebury On Craig McRae's Post-Game "Loser" Comments

Scott Pendlebury backed up Craig McRae's comments about the Pies acting like "losers" after going down to Geelong.

McRae was critical of some of his players lying on the ground after the siren.

Pendlebury said he agreed with McRae and went to rally his teammates as soon as he saw the way they reacted.

"Yeah I was the same out there..."

"I was next to Steele Sidebottom and said to him, 'let's pick these boys up quick'," Pendlebury said.

"I didn't like the look of it either."

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the full chat with Pendles here: