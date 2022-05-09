Scott Pendlebury On Dustin Martin's Return To Footy

On The Marty Sheargold Show

Article heading image for Scott Pendlebury On Dustin Martin's Return To Footy

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined the Marty Sheargold Show following the Round 8 matches.

Pendlebury spoke about his side's loss to Richmond, noting the return of Dustin Martin following a playing hiatus. 

"They're a great side, they play a really exciting brand of footy. I think it must be said, it was great to have Dustin Martin back playing," he said.

"It was great to see him with a smile on his face, playing the game he loves. It was unfortunate he had to come back against us!"

Pendlebury described how the Tigers were able to control the game and halt the Magpies surge, before switching to a discussion about media obligations from the eyes of a player. 

9 May 2022

