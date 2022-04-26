Scott Pendlebury On Jack Ginnivan Shooshing The Crowd

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury joined the Marty Sheargold Show this morning and gave his thoughts on Jack Ginnivan shooshing the Essendon fans after kicking a goal on Anzac Day.

"I actually don’t mind the banter and interaction," Pendles said.

"All those supporters were loving it. Imagine if he missed that shot?

"They’re not gonna be like 'I better be quiet now you missed that', they’d be ripping him hard."

Watch the goal and subsequent celebration here:

Pendles also reviewed all the big round 6 talking points, discussed the teams that have impressed him most and more.

