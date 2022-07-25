Scott Pendlebury On Jamie Elliott's Clutch Match Winner

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury joined Triple M's Marty Sheargold Show after another nail biter for the Pies!

Pendles discussed what went down from his perspective when Jamie Elliott kicked the winner at the 'G yesterday.

He also explained what happened when he kicked the ball in from full back to Darcy Moore with 30 seconds left on the clock.

"I didn't really see him (Elliott) do anything, and I was like, is he shattered or is he happy?"

"Then next minute I see everyone just run."

Despite winning numerous big finals and a premiership, Pendlebury described the win as one of his favourites.

“One of the best feelings in footy that I’ve ever had”