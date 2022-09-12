Scott Pendlebury On Jarrod Berry's Suspension

Collingwood skipper Scott Pendlebury weighed in on the suspension of Brisbane midfielder Jarrod Berry on the Marty Sheargold Show this morning.

Berry was handed a one-match suspension for "unreasonable or unnecessary contact to the eye region".

Pendlebury sided with Berry, saying that he was in self defence mode after having his head pinned to the ground.

“I feel for him. Because when someone’s got their elbow in you head pushing you into the ground, I know if I was in his shoes you’re trying grab or do whatever you can.”

“I just thought he was trying to grab like (his) jumper, hair, whatever you can,” Pendlebury said.

“Let me put my forearm in your cheekbone, drive it into the ground and then see how calculated (you are)”

LISTEN HERE:

“I thought he was just doing whatever he can…”

Pendlebury agreed that Brisbane were right to challenge the decision, particularly with a preliminary final coming up.

Catch the full chat with Pendles here: